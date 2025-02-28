iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XT. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 61,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,110,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.