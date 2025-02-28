iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.30. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

