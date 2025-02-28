iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after buying an additional 1,899,518 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,518,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

