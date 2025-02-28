iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,820 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 307,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 300,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IEMG stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

