iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 323,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 152,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,441,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

