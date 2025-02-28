iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.