iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 171.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,874 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,548,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.96.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

