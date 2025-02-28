iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 659.3% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD opened at $50.16 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 380,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

