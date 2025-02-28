iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 659.3% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLQD opened at $50.16 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- About the Markup Calculator
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.