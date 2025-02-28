iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,927 shares during the period. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN comprises 2.0% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DJP stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

