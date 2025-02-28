Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0089 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.
Iochpe-Maxion Price Performance
IOCJY stock remained flat at $0.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Iochpe-Maxion has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.
About Iochpe-Maxion
