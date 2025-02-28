Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0089 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

IOCJY stock remained flat at $0.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Iochpe-Maxion has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles.

