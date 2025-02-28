Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) in the last few weeks:
- 2/19/2025 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/11/2025 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/11/2025 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of ENTA stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 406,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,933. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 157.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 246,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
