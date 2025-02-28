Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 39,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 77,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Invesque Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

