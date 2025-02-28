Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQWL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 41,441.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EQWL opened at $106.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $89.82 and a one year high of $108.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

