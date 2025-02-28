Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LON:IGET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.81 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON IGET opened at GBX 338.76 ($4.27) on Friday. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 266 ($3.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 354.08 ($4.46). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 302.60.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Activity at Invesco Global Equity Income Trust

About Invesco Global Equity Income Trust

In other news, insider Helen Galbraith bought 14,000 shares of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £43,680 ($55,054.20).

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (IGET) is the successor to the former Invesco Select Trust Global Equity Income Share Portfolio, part of the Invesco Select Investment Trust.

Why consider Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc?

– A focus on finding quality companies at attractive prices that can grow cashflows, to provide income and growth for investors.

– A high-conviction, high active share, globally diversified portfolio of around 40-45 holdings spread across sectors, geographies and market capitalisation.

– An annual dividend target of at least 4% set by IGET’s Board, ensuring a focus on delivering predictable income.¹

¹ The dividend policy involves paying at least 4% calculated on the unaudited year end NAV, paid quarterly in equal amounts.

Featured Articles

