International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 39,801.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,063 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $129,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IBM opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

