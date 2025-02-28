International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

International Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ IBOC traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 75,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,254. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.93.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

