Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20,334.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,859 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $49,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $9,908,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

