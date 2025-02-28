Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $298,949.28 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 4,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $298,949.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,798,264.76. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73.

Intapp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.