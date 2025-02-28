Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $134,630.44 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $134,630.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,747.18. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,394 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $233,609.02.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $193,140.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $190,590.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.68 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

