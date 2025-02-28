Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 965,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,786,000 after purchasing an additional 367,628 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,499,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $34,635,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,205 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
IBP stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.19. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.20 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04.
Installed Building Products Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
