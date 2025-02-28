Insmed’s (INSM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. Insmed has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The firm had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $1,471,439.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,887.53. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,773,307.06. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,207 shares of company stock worth $41,400,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.