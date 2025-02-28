Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.51. 1,483,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,199. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $218.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.00 and a 200 day moving average of $177.53. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $393,335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 981.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,372,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,212,000 after purchasing an additional 825,267 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

