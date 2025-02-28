Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells $717,600.00 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMIH. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NMI by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 786.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

