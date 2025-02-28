Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 17,303 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $832,966.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,319,952.14. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $314,169.52.

On Friday, January 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $536,424.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $483,964.91.

On Thursday, December 19th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $234,102.75.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $41.30 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.