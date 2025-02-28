Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $19,629,891.49 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93.

On Friday, February 21st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11.

NYSE:BROS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.76, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

