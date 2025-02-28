Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $19,629,891.49 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93.
- On Friday, February 21st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11.
Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:BROS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.76, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
