Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $68,781.24 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $68,781.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,765.70. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Kong Phan sold 3,040 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $93,480.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $229,852.12.

On Friday, December 20th, Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $113,436.78.

On Thursday, December 12th, Kong Phan sold 12,460 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $389,998.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.