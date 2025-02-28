Insider Buying: Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Director Purchases C$86,427.00 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Phillip Cole bought 7,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,427.00.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE PPTA opened at C$11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$596.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$18.91.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

