Insider Buying: Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Director Purchases C$86,427.00 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Phillip Cole bought 7,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,427.00.
Perpetua Resources Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of TSE PPTA opened at C$11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$596.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$18.91.
About Perpetua Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetua Resources
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.