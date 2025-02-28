Insider Buying: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Director Buys 5,780 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Richie Darrin Haddock acquired 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $49,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,476.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

PPTA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 506,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,150. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $581.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PPTA. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

