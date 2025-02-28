Insider Buying: Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT) Director Buys $15,150.00 in Stock

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) Director Max Gottschalk purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.53. The trade was a 5.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Max Gottschalk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Max Gottschalk purchased 13,000 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $13,390.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMNT opened at $0.98 on Friday. Perfect Moment Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perfect Moment stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perfect Moment Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PMNT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of Perfect Moment as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

