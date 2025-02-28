Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Purchases C$1,330,360.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin bought 336,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,360.00.
Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, Charles Pellerin bought 24,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.90 per share, with a total value of C$94,380.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,066.00.
- On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin acquired 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$565,180.00.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin bought 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$549,395.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
TSE:CFW opened at C$3.81 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.64 and a 52-week high of C$5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Calfrac Well Services
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calfrac Well Services
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.