Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Purchases C$1,330,360.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin bought 336,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,360.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Charles Pellerin bought 24,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.90 per share, with a total value of C$94,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,066.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin acquired 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$565,180.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin bought 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$549,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

TSE:CFW opened at C$3.81 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.64 and a 52-week high of C$5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research analysts have commented on CFW shares. ATB Capital upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

