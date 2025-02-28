Insider Buying: Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Insider Acquires £215,929,000.32 in Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Sunil Bharti Mittal purchased 163,582,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £215,929,000.32 ($272,156,541.87).

Shares of LON AAF opened at GBX 143.30 ($1.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.64. Airtel Africa Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.90 ($1.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 121 ($1.53) to GBX 128 ($1.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

