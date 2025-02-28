Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF (BNDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.334 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.80.
About Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF
