Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF (BNDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.334 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.80.

About Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF

The Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF (BNDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund aims to maximize current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in fixed-income securities, predominantly corporate bonds. Securities may be of any credit quality and maturity from around the globe BNDS was launched on Jan 15, 2025 and is issued by InfraCap.

