InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCAP traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF

The InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively and primarily invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies globally. Stock selection is based on quantitative, qualitative, and relative valuation factors.

