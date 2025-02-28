InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCAP traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.03.
About InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF
