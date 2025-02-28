Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMCR

Immunocore Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.77. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $72.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.