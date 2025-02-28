Illumine Investment Management LLC Takes $833,000 Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 64,926.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northwest Pipe Stock Performance
Shares of NWPX stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $57.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $425.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
