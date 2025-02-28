Illumine Investment Management LLC Takes $833,000 Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 64,926.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $57.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $425.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWPX. StockNews.com cut Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Capmk cut Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti raised Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NWPX

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.