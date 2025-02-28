Illumine Investment Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of Illumine Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after buying an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $702.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $873.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $642.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. UBS Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.