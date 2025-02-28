Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of TG Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,094,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 87,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 57,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 270,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.27 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,443.28. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

