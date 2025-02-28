Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,505 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 25.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $173.35 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.30.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.