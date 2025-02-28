IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.35% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $47.09 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.98 and a one year high of $49.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.