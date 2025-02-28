IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Penney Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

