IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 523.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $75.58 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.