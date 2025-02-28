IFP Advisors Inc Has $925,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $357,420. This trade represents a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $120.53 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

