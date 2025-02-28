IFP Advisors Inc Has $832,000 Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.56% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $30.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

