IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period.

NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IQSU opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $50.74.

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

