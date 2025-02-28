IFP Advisors Inc Buys 566 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.41% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 996.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 44,781 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,364,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

FDG stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. The company has a market cap of $242.85 million, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36.

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

