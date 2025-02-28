IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,043 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $163.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.37 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

