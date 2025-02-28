ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Zacks reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion.
Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 197,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
