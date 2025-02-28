ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$500.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.7 million. ICF International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.710-7.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICFI. D. Boral Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07. ICF International has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $179.67.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

