IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant Sells 49,931 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 49,931 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,310,189.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,729.92. The trade was a 18.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Dechant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 5,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 61 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,525.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 2,621 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,525.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 3,008 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $67,680.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 200 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 1,792 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $40,320.00.

Shares of IBEX opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.78. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 6.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

