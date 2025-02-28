Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $1,875,000.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,800. This represents a 50.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30.

On Monday, December 2nd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $127,968.02.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ HURN traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.96. 149,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.81. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $153.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

